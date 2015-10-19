The Wayne Besen Show takes Bernie Sanders to task for his failure to fight back against Donald Trump, who smeared him as a communist.

Trump’s McCarthyist, red-baiting tactics should have been immediately rebuked, followed by a major speech, where Sanders explains Democratic Socialism and its relationship with American capitalism.

Besen draws comparisons with the LGBT movement, where a scary notion was demystified by speaking out. Similarly, the Sanders campaign must educate Americans about Democratic Socialism, before the Republicans Swift Boat him.

Hopefully, Sanders will learn from this week’s tepid response and set the record straight. If not, his campaign is as good as dead — with Republicans eager to define him as a communist threat to America’s future.

Is Bernie up to the challenge?

The Wayne Besen Show is on weekly 2-5 (CT), on WCPT-AM 820 Chicago. For the Live Stream: ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com