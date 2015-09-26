MENU

Boehner Booted by the very Tea Bagger extremists he courted

John Boehner was hoisted by his own petard. Since Ronald Reagan’s embrace of the Religious Right, the GOP has courted extremists. Speaker Boehner pandered to Tea Bagger radicals who despised him — even though Boehner was very conservative.

The lesson: Pandering to extremists backfires. Moderates always think that they can indefinitely control and manipulate irrational elements — but they can’t. Once you let the radical genie out of the bottle, it’s too late.

