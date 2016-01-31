One Response to Book Wayne to Speak

Wayne Besen is the Founding Executive Director of Truth Wins Out, the Center Against Religious Extremism (TWOCARE.org) and author of “Anything But Straight: Unmasking the Scandals and Lies Behind the Ex-Gay Myth” (Routledge, 2003) and “Bashing Back: Wayne Besen on People, Politics, and Culture” (Routledge, 2006).

He is the host of “Ive Got Issues” on Chicago’s Progressive Talk, WCPT and a weekly columnist at the Falls Church News Press.

Besen has appeared on leading news and political talk shows including: the NBC Nightly News, ABC World News Tonight, ABC’s Nightline, ABC’s Good Morning America, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, MSNBC News with Thomas Roberts, CNN’s Talk Back Live, CNN’s The Point, CNN’s AC360, Fox’s O’Reilly Factor, FOX’s The Sean Hannity Show, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He has been quoted in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Advocate, Newsweek, TIME, The Nation, and Mother Jones.

Besen has spoken at more than 100 universities, churches, business groups and community organizations including University of Vermont, Harvard Law School, Arizona State University, University of Connecticut, and University of Florida.

If you are interested in booking Wayne Besen for a speech, please contact him at wbesen@gmail.com.