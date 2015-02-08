MENU

by • February 8, 2015 • I've Got Issues, Weekly ColumnComments (1)2126

February 7th 2015 – I’ve Got Issues: Brian Williams is under fire, for claiming to have been under fire, we get your take. Are men like Bobby Jindal, Rick Scott and Bruce Rauner blocking progress in their states? You decide.

I've Got IssuesWant to be a part of the show? Listen Live and call in to make your opinion heard. Call 773.763.9278 every Saturday from 4-6pm (CST), I’ve Got Issues can be found on “Chicago’s Progressive Talk” WCPT AM & FM and always at WayneBesen.com.

Podcast: Play in new window

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Related Posts

Previous post:
 Next Post:
about the author:

One Response to February 7th 2015 – I’ve Got Issues: Brian Williams is under fire, for claiming to have been under fire, we get your take. Are men like Bobby Jindal, Rick Scott and Bruce Rauner blocking progress in their states? You decide.

  1. Shelley Nation-Watson says:
    March 25, 2015 at 7:45 pm

    Last week while filling in for Stephanie Miller, I heard you discussing a group pretending to be pro Rauner. I forgot the name of the group and can not find any information on line. Could you please remind me so I can share this information to my Chicago friends through Facebook?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Galleries

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc et turpis nec nunc ornare consequat. Nunc posuere mollis nulla, vel vestibulum nisi feugiat in. Mauris vitae velit orci. Suspendisse at tellus sed magna pellentesque suscipit. Curabitur tempor neque tortor, sed egestas lorem tempor nec. Donec vulputate pharetra dui, eu eleifend velit imperdiet faucibus.