One Response to March 28th 2015 – I’ve Got Issues: Wayne Interviews New York Times Columnist Frank Bruni and NCLR Legal Director Shannon Minter On Indiana Bill; He also Talks Ted Cruz

On this week’s show, Wayne interviews New York Times columnist and author Frank Bruni in the first hour. In the second hour, Wayne interviews Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), who discusses the impact of Indiana’s odious new Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Bonus: The GOP Republican effort to win back the White House increasingly looks like a full-fledged circus act. The ringmaster is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is driving the entire field of wannabes to the extreme right fringe. Wayne discusses the GOP carnival on this edition of “I’ve Got Issues,” on WCPT, Chicago’s Progressive Talk.

FULL SHOW:

Frank Bruni interview:

Shannon Minter Interview: