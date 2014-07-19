June 20th 2015 - I've Got Issues w/ Wayne Besen: South Carolina, The Rebel Flag, and a culture of hate.
On this week's show: We review the tragedy that occurred this week in South Carolina, and take a little trip back in time to look at the GOP, code words, and the south. Also, We are joined by Derek Washington, the chairman of the Black Democratic Empowerment Project as well as Molly Worthen, a History of Religion Professor at the University of North Carolina.
Interview with Derek Washington - Chairman of the Black Democratic Empowerment Project
Interview with Molly Worthen, History of Religion Professor at the University of North Carolina
The Full Show Podcast is also available on iTunes. Listen Live every Saturday from 4-6pm (CT) on WCPT 820AM or Online at ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com
June 13th 2015 - I've Got Issues w/ Wayne Besen
Click this link Listen to the full Podcast Here:
Click Here to play the interview with Stephanie Bloomingdale Sec. Treasurer of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO
Full Show also available for podcast on itunes.
June 6th 2015 - I've Got Issues: Caitlyn Jenner is in the news, The Duggars seem to be digging a deeper hole, and Scott Walker (non-college graduate) wants to pull even more money from the Wisconsin University system.
May 16th 2015 - I've Got Issues: High Unemployment Among Black Youth, and the TPP are the hot topics on this week's show.
March 28th 2015 - I've Got Issues: Wayne Interviews New York Times Columnist Frank Bruni and NCLR Legal Director Shannon Minter On Indiana Bill; He also Talks Ted Cruz
On this week's show, Wayne interviews New York Times columnist and author Frank Bruni in the first hour. In the second hour, Wayne interviews Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), who discusses the impact of Indiana's odious new Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Bonus: The GOP Republican effort to win back the White House increasingly looks like a full-fledged circus act. The ringmaster is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is driving the entire field of wannabes to the extreme right fringe. Wayne discusses the GOP carnival on this edition of "I've Got Issues," on WCPT, Chicago's Progressive Talk.
Enjoy the show! You won't want to miss it!
FULL SHOW:
Frank Bruni interview:
Shannon Minter Interview:
March 7th 2015 - I've Got Issues: Hillary Clinton, You've Got Mail
February 28th 2015 - I've Got Issues: Rahm has a Run-off on his hands, and CPAC welcomes the nuts out to play.
Want to be a part of the show? Listen Live and call in to make your opinion heard. Call 773.763.9278 every Saturday from 4-6pm (CST),
I've Got Issues can be found on "Chicago's Progressive Talk" WCPT AM & FM and always at WayneBesen.com.
February 21st 2015 - I've Got Issues: We talk about the upcoming Chicago Elections, and Rudy Giuliani has gone after President Obama again.
Want to be a part of the show? Listen Live and call in to make your opinion heard. Call 773.763.9278 every Saturday from 4-6pm (CST),
I've Got Issues can be found on "Chicago's Progressive Talk" WCPT AM & FM and always at WayneBesen.com.
February 14th 2015 - I've Got Issues w/ Wayne Besen:
Want to be a part of the show? Listen Live and call in to make your opinion heard. Call 773.763.9278 every Saturday from 4-6pm (CST),
I've Got Issues can be found on "Chicago's Progressive Talk" WCPT AM & FM and always atWayneBesen.com.
February 7th 2015 - I've Got Issues: Brian Williams is under fire, for claiming to have been under fire, we get your take. Are men like Bobby Jindal, Rick Scott and Bruce Rauner blocking progress in their states? You decide.
Want to be a part of the show? Listen Live and call in to make your opinion heard. Call 773.763.9278 every Saturday from 4-6pm (CST), I've Got Issues can be found on "Chicago's Progressive Talk" WCPT AM & FM and always at WayneBesen.com.
January 31st 2015 - I've Got Issues: John McCain yells at protesters, Mitt Romney is out...again, and we take your calls to hear what you think.
January 24th 2015 - I've Got Issues: Ernie Banks passes at age 83, President Obama & The State of the Union, and Darrell West joins us to talk about wealth disparity in America.
Ernie Banks Passes at age 83:
Sadly, we mourn the passing of MLB Hall of Famer, Mr. Cub: Ernie Banks. Ernie had a 19 year career in the majors, all of which came with the Chicago Cubs, and included great accomplishments on the field, as well as off. In 1953, Banks had been playing in the negro leagues successfully and served 2 years of military service when the Chicago Cubs approached him to be the first black player to join their ball club. Ernie became one of the biggest stars not only in Chicago but in all of baseball. The numbers don't lie: A 12 time all-star with a career 407 doubles, 512 homers 2,583 hits and 1,305 runs... much of this during a time in America when he was not allowed to eat in certain restaurants or stay in some hotels just because of the color of his skin. Banks was truly one of the Greats. Off the field, Banks served Chicago on the board of the Chicago Transit Authority in the late 60's and early 70's and had a number of businesses, including the first black owned Ford dealership, and his own sports marketing firm. Ernie Banks has passed away at the age of 83.
Dogs on the Chicago Metra:
Many Chicago commuters get around the city and to and from the suburbs using The Metra, but there is a problem for some travelers...They can't bring their 4 legged friends with them on the trip. A new petition(seen here) is circulating on the web this week, seeking to allow small dogs, those that can fit in carriers, to be allowed to ride on The Metra. What do you think? I know Doinkers is in favor of it!
President Obama & The State of The Union:
President Obama gave us The State of the Union this week, and assured Republicans that he won't be running again. Their moment of joy was cut short when the President informed them he wouldn't be running because he won the last 2 times. Obama gave an awesome speech covering topics including the economy, equal rights issues, healthcare and education. Did you like the speech? Would you have said things differently? Let us know on Facebook. We take your calls on the President, Congress and The State of the Union.
Darrell West joins us to talk about Obama's State of the Union and The GOP's new found interest in the issue of income inequality.
Darrell West is the author of "Billionaires: Reflections on the Upper Crust", and President and Director of Governance Studies at The Bookings Institute in Washington D.C. We talk about the distribution of wealth in America, or lack there of. Have we come to a tipping point where the wealthy begin to actually stunt their own potential by not paying their fair share of societies financial burdens? We talk about the problems facing our economy and get Darrell's thoughts on the State of the Union.
Netanyahu Coming to America to Push on Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to address a joint session of Congress on February 11 to discuss a push for war with Iran. He received the invitation from none other House Majority Leader John Boehner, in what appears to be an attempt to push for war and create a divide in diplomatic relations between many in Congress and abroad who differ on how to handle the possibility of Iran achieving nuclear weapons capabilities. Republicans seem to only be able to solve problems through division, they only seem to be able to add to the discussion when they are adding stacks of cash to the wallet of Defense Contractors. That's what Chris thinks. What do you think? Let us know on Facebook
I've Got Issues w/ Wayne Besen airs Live every Saturday from 4-6p(CST) only on WCPT AM & FM "Chicago's Progressive Talk."
Stream the show live from your smartphone using the TuneIn App or by visiting WCPT820.com
January 17th 2015 - I've Got Issues: Republican rhetoric, Free Speech, and news on Global Warming
On this weeks show we will talk about the issues of Mitch McConnell and some of his colleagues taking full credit for the rebound of consumer confidence and the economy this week. Amazing... they were able to make so much headway in a matter of hours, while at the same time claiming that all Obama and Democratic policies were the glacier that had sunk the ship. Policies like stimulus packages, affordable healthcare and government assistance programs have done the heavy lifting of helping to pull the economy out of its own grave, and its these policies that many Republicans fought tooth and nail to stop, and repeal.
- New Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has officially taken office and he will soon be forced to start answering the tough questions about things like: the budget, medical marijuana, proposed cuts in "non-essential" spending, and other issues facing the state.
- President Obama was not present at the march in France this week, which featured world leaders from all over the globe. Do you think he should have attended? Attorney General Eric Holder was in France at the time, but was also absent from the march. Was it an issue of safety for the President or other U.S. Diplomats? If Obama had gone, would it have seemed like Obama was just doing it for the photo op? What do you think?
- Has Pope Francis taken one step forward and two steps back? This week the Pope made the statement that journalists and media outlets shouldn't criticize or insult religion or the beliefs of others. This begs the question, is satire not protected speech. When should one persons right to religious freedom, be allowed to infringe on another persons freedom of speech.
- And finally we could not do the show this week without talking about global warming, or climate change as some prefer to call it. It is now being reported that 2014 was the hottest year on record for our third rock from the sun. How did we get to where we are, and how can we improve? We take your calls!
- I've Got Issues can be heard Live every Saturday at 4-6pm(CST) exclusively on WCPT AM & FM "Chicago's Progressive Talk".
Listen Live at www.ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com and on the TuneIn App on your smartphone.
Podcasts are always available at www.WayneBesen.com
Call in every Saturday at 773-763-9278.
December 13, 2014 - I've Got Issues: In this episode we discuss the GOP's Budget, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the GOP defending Torture, also Magic Mushrooms cure Depression
December 6, 2014 - Wayne Discusses Injustice in America and Excessive Use of Force in Policing.
Today we focus on the InJustice System in America. Multiple Police Officers were filmed Choking suspected loose cigarette salesman Eric Gardner. Officers we caught on film violating multiple police procedures on a man who seemed to be mostly compliant, for an offense that should have warranted a ticket and a fine at best.
What do you think? 773-763-9278
Shows are recorded live every Saturday 4-6pm (CT)
November 29,2014 - The Lucas Museum, Friends of Parks, and Ferguson
Wayne is recovering from a per Thanksgiving virus of some kind, but with the help of a team of strapping young Obamacare funded doctors, and support from the listeners, he was able bodied enough to make it through today's show!
The main focus of today's show was on recent disputes in Chicago over the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and its supporters and its initially planned location on Chicago's Lakefront next to Soldier Field that is supposed to be protected in a public trust, and is currently used for tailgating Bears Fans.
Friends of the Parks, a grassroots organization has filed a lawsuit citing a number of claims:
The lawsuit says such a designation conflicts with the trust, which calls for preserving property as “a natural resource and as a free and open space not occupied by a giant building.”
The complaint says by acting without the approval of state lawmakers, the city and park district would have excessive power over the property “for which they have no authority.”
Friends of the Parks says the city and park district “have no legal authority under state law” to give control of such trust property to a private individual.
We also touched on the topic of the Ferguson Grand Jury case and the issues that will determine the future of racial tensions in Ferguson and in cities like it all across the country.
Tune in live every Saturday at 4pm(CST)online (www.ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com), searching for WCPT on the TuneIn App, or listen local in Chicago on 820 AM.
November 22, 2014 - Wayne Discusses Immigration and Bill Cosby.
On today's show we focus on the Presidents use of executive authority to do what congress wouldn't, by allowing 3 years of safe passage to immigrants who have been here longer than 5 years, as well as parents with children born in this country, to stay without fear of deportation.
We go to the phones to find out what you think about this hot button issue. We will also briefly talk about the Bill Cosby controversy, and also feature a guest in the second hour to tell us how Texas is attempting to export religious indoctrination via the text book industry.
Listen live every Saturday from 4-6p(CT) at www.ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com and give Wayne a call at (773)763-9278(WCPT).
November 15, 2014 -- Wayne Discusses Big Immigration Showdown in DC; Cool New Catholic Archbishop in Chicago; Democrats Message Fail
In this week's episode, Wayne discusses Obama's looming showdown with Republicans over immigration. He also talks about Chicago's new archbishop and how it is a slap in the face for Catholic conservatives.
November 8, 2014 - Election Recap, Supreme Court and Healthcare, More Troops going to Iraq
On this show we'll discuss this past weeks elections and how republicans just took over not only both houses of congress, but also a majority of state governments. We'll also discuss how the Supreme Court just took up another case on healthcare and how the conservative majority may just be looking for an "out" on an earlier decision that put most conservatives up in arms. Additionally, we'll discuss Obama sending more troops to Iraq, restrictions on voting rights, as well as this week's unfathomable decision in favor of bans against same-sex marriage.
November 1, 2014 - Illinois Governors Race and Elections, Elections, Elections
Today on the show, Wayne will get your input on the upcoming Governors Race in Illinois, and take a look at some of the other races going on around the country.
October 25, 2014 - Wayne Besen Discusses the Illinois Governor's Race
On This Weeks Show: The midterm elections are just over a week away, and with the important decisions you have to make as a voter we want to hear from you. This week Wayne will devote the whole show to your calls. What do you think about the Illinois Governors Race, and the recent Sun Times endorsement of Bruce Rauner? It was just a few years ago that they stated that they would no longer endorse political candidates, but this election cycle that statement has evaporated. Bruce Rauner previously held stock in The Sun Times parent company, and appears to have close business relationships to its current management. Is there a conflict of interest here? You decide.
And tune in live every Saturday from 4-6pm(CT) on WCPT 820 AM and streaming online at www.ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com
October 18, 2014 - WCPT Get Out the Vote Rally with Wayne Besen and Dick Kay
Live From Piasans Pizzeria & Bar in Berwyn, Dick Kay and Wayne Besen bring you Pizza & Politics: a 2014 Get Out The Vote Rally.
They are joined by a number of state & local politicians, including Governor Pat Quinn in the 2pm hour.
Check out Piasans Pizzeria & Bar at www. PaisansPizza.com
October 11, 2015 - Microsoft's CEO, The Airlines, Fracking, and More
On this week's show, Wayne discusses a massive slip by Microsoft's CEO, the airlines, their rising costs, and tactics for fighting back. Additionally, Wayne welcomes a special guest on this week's show.
Enjoy this week's show.
October 4, 2014 - Upcoming Elections & The Obama Economy
On this weeks show: Wayne talks about the November elections, and the importance of voting. Wayne is back from Bedford, PA where he was fighting the good fight.
The Obama Economy has bolstered just in time for the Midterm elections, jobs numbers are up for 55 weeks (the most on record.)
Don't forget to join Wayne on Saturday, October 18th Live @ Paisans Pizzeria & Bar in Berwyn for a Live broadcast! Wayne will be joined by Dick Kay and a number of politicians running, and defending their seats in some cases. You won't want to miss this chance to hear what YOUR politicians have to say! Reserve your seats by going to www.ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com
Enjoy this weeks show.
Join WCPT's Wayne Besen and Dick Kay for a Get Out the Vote Rally on Oct. 18th at Paisans Pizzaria in Berwyn
Join Dick Kay and myself on October 18th at Paisans Pizzeria for a Get Out the Vote rally! 2-5 PM (Central Time). Hope to see you there.
REGISTER HERE
September 20, 2014 - President Obama's Position on ISIS, Roger Goodell, and The Phrase "So Help Me God"
On Today's Show: Wayne just flew back in from Burlington, VA and can't wait to get back to the issues.
Isis - The President has established that we will take on Isis in a mostly outsourced military action plan. What do you think? Is this the right move...Is there a right move? 773.763.9278
Roger Goodell - Should he resign or be fired for his action, or should we say inaction involving the recent abuse scandals facing a number of NFL players.
Jason Torpy - and the phrase "So Help Me God"
The humanists have just won a battle with the military, over a religious test and the right to serve.
If you've got Issues, tune in Live every Saturday 4-6pm(CT) on WCPT AM, FM and ONLINE. To be a part of the show, just give Wayne a call at 773.763.9278.
September 13, 2014 - Bruce Rauner, Pat Quinn, and the Islamic State
On Today's Show: Dick Kay joins us for the first few breaks to talk about Bruce Rauner, and Pat Quinn as well as the pizza and politics event Dick and Wayne will be hosting at Paisans Pizzeria & Bar in Berwyn.
We will hear snippets of President Obama's speech on ISIL, and get your input on our response to the so called "Islamic State".
Elliot Zweig will speak with us about militants and the use of social media.
And Matt Simonette of The Windy City Times will join us to talk about Bruce Rauner, and his recent ad targeting LGBT voters, and what it really means.
If you've got issues, tune in Live every Saturday 4-6pm(CT) on WCPT AM, FM and ONLINE. To be a part of the show, just give Wayne a call at 773.763.9278.
September 7, 2014 - Wayne Besen Discusses Fast Food Strikes, Minimum Wage and More
On the show today, its all about you.
Wayne will take to the phones to hear what you think on the minimum wage, President Obama, The upcoming elections, Joan Rivers death and much more.
Want to get in on the action? Listen live every Saturday from 4-6pm CT, and give Wayne a call at 773.763.9278
Thanks for supporting I've Got Issues, and Chicago's Progressive Talk!
August 30, 2014 - Wayne Besen Broadcasts Live From SideTrack
On this edition of I've Got Issues, Wayne is broadcasting live at SideTrack on Halsted Street In Chicago. Wayne takes your calls, talks about Obama and Russia, discomfort at 30,000 feet and much much more with special guests Mike Rogers of RawStory and Victor Salvo of The Legacy Project.
All this week on Wayne Besen's I've Got Issues
Join Wayne Besen at Sidtrack on Saturday, August 30 -- for a LIVE broadcast of 'I've Got Issues'
If you live in Chicago, please come to Sidetrack video bar Saturday, August 30 – right in the heart of historic Boystown. (3349 N. Halsted)
I am performing my weekly WCPT radio show “I’ve Got Issues,” LIVE from 4-6PM (CT). I’d love to meet you in person – so stop by and say hello.
If you don’t live in Chicago, you can catch my show online by visiting ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com. I hope you will call in and express your opinion -- 773-763-9278.
We will be discussing:
• Marriage Equality
• The scourge of gun violence
• Air rage in the friendly skies
• Russia and ISIS
• Burger Kings attempt to buy Tim Horton’s
Our guests:
- Mike Rogers, Raw Story
- Victor Salvo, The Legacy Project
I hope you will join us for tomorrow’s exciting show.
August 16, 2014 - A Discussion of the Protests In Missouri
This weeks show carries on the discussion of the Missouri shooting of a young, unarmed 18-year-old African-American man, who was shot by white police officer Darren Wilson. The city of Ferguson, and the surrounding areas have seen protests, and rioting and looting, and in response, city and county police have responded in full military force.
It seems almost everyone has on opinion on this issue, so we go to the phones to get your input.
Guests for this show:
Samuel Walker: One of the largest surprises to come from the protests in Ferguson, Missouri was the militarization of police. Instead of being part of the community, they seemed to view the lawful protesters as hostile foes. Dressed in military gear and armed with the machines of war, the police were intimidating and at times seemed out of control. Our guest is Samuel Walker, a criminologist at University of Nebraska. He conducted extensive research on police force issues. His current book is, The New World of Police Accountability.
Dr. Daniel Levitin: In 2011, Americans took in five times as much information every day as they did in 1986 – the equivalent of 175 newspapers. During our leisure time every day, each of us processes 34 gigabytes, or 100,000 words—and that’s not even counting our work! The information age is drowning us in a deluge of data, even while we’re expected to make more and faster decisions than ever before. Here to talk about information overload in the 21st Century is Dr. Daniel Levitin. He is a professor at McGill College and the author of a new book, “The Organized Mind:Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload.”
Shermin Kruse: Shermin Kruse grew up in Iran, but now is a lawyer the great city of Chicago. Kruse co-founded Pasfarda Arts and Cultural Organization, hich is committed to promoting peace between America and Iran through the arts.Kruse has a new novel, Butterfly Stitching. It was inspired by her true life experiences. Her novel delves into political oppression, Iran’s terrifying secret police, forbidden love, and the realities of Iran’s brutal war against Iraq.
August 9, 2014 - Wayne Besen talks Iraq and ISIS and Welcomes Special Guest John Breyault to discuss cyber crime.
This week on I've Got Issues sponsored by Berwyn Kia:
Iraq is definitely a hot button issue this week. Terror group Isis has been committing atrocities in the country, and the question in the U.S. is... what should we do? Should we stay or should we go? Callers give their opinions, on picking our battles and what our involvement should be.
Wayne talks cyber crime and what we can do to stop it with expert John Breyault, Vice President of Public Policy, Telecommunications and Fraud for the National Consumers League. Recent data breaches large companies like Target and news of Russian hackers stealing over 1.2 billion username and password combinations, have caused consumers concern. John will give us the lowdown on how vulnerable we are, and how we can protect against cyber crime.
Walgreen's has been under pressure in recent weeks for their decision to keep their headquarters in the U.S. (Deerfield, IL), or to re-incorporate overseas after buying a majority stake in a foreign company. They caved in, and decided to stay in the U.S. for now. Should they be commended of scolded for considering the move?
I've Got Issues with Wayne Besen is Sponsored by Berwyn Kia
designed for comfort, performance, and fuel efficiency. Kia makes great cars, for sensible people. You will always win at Berwyn Kia!
www.berwynkia.com
August 2, 2014 - Do Nothing Congress, Money and Speech, and GMO Labeling.
This week on I've Got Issues:
Wayne talks about our 113th "Do Absolutely Nothing-Congress," and listeners share the frustration. Only 142 laws passed, months of political bickering, and then an undue vacation is the reward for our Congressman?
How much speech do we really have as Americans? If you don't have a 6 figure bank account, how can you really make an impact politically in this environment? Government spending has become directly impacted by political contributions. What are your thoughts?
Wayne has an interesting discussion with Daisy Freund, Senior Manager for Farm Animal Welfare for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Self-policing poultry plants, and grocery store labeling are both issues that Daisy and Wayne cover.
All that and more on this week's I've Got Issues.
I've Got Issues is sponsored by Berwyn Kia.
July 26, 2014 - Ex-Gay, The Koch Brothers, Israel/Palestine, Russia/Ukraine, and more
On this edition Wayne takes your calls on the concept of "praying away the gay," and interviews The Reverend Jerry Stephenson an Ex-Southern Baptist Minister. Many conservatives promote this practice, but it in many cases it creates an environment for sexual abuse. Wayne talks about The Koch Brothers, and the stories you may not know. Daniel Schulman, author of "Sons of Wichita: How The Koch Brothers Became America's Most Powerful Private Dynasty" joins Wayne to talk about all things Koch. And of course we discuss the conflict continuing between Israel and Palestine, and the Russia and Ukraine. All that and more on this episode of I've Got Issues.
July 19, 2014 - Creationism, Israel/Palestine, and the Chicago Mayoral Race
This week on the show:
Wayne talks about teaching Creationism with Brandon Haught, Author of "Going Ape: Florida's Battle of Evolution in the Classroom"". Wayne is also joined by his Truth Wins Out colleague Evan Hurst. Wayne will talk with you about the current state of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, and the crash of Malaysian Flight 17. And Wayne will get your opinion on The Green Family(Hobby Lobby)and their attempt to open a Bible Museum on the National Mall in Washington, and Chicago's upcoming Mayoral race. All on this weeks episode of I've Got Issues.
July 12, 2014 - Wayne Covers The NRA, Marijuana Legalization, and the Economy
This week on the show Wayne talks about the NRA trying to thwart the concept of Smart Guns. Wayne will speak with NJ Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg who is in the NRA's cross-hairs.
Wayne takes calls on the issues that you want to talk about: Marijuana legalization in Washington, positive trends in jobs and the economy, negative trends in politics aka Bruce Rauner.
July 5, 2014 - Examining the Role of the Religious Right
On this episode of I've Got Issues, Wayne is joined by University of Pennsylvania Law Professor Tobias Barrington Wolff to discuss the Supreme court's Hobby Lobby ruling. Later in the show Fred Clarkson will join Wayne to discuss the right's increasing calls for violence and succession. Then towards the end of the show, Wayne welcomes Bruce Wilson from his very own Center Against Religious Extremism to talk about "The Gathering".
June 7, 2014 - Wayne Besen Interviews J Street's Alan Elsner and Chicago Activist Andy Thayer
In this episode of "Ive Got Issues," I interview J-Street spokesperson Alan Elsner and Chicago progressive Advocate Andy Thayer. The discussions include the Mideast peace process, the lousy airlines, and current politics.
Wayne . . I called in and attempted a comment at the end of your 7/19 program about evolution . .
If we had had more time (and perhaps your interest) . . I would have wanted to challenge the so-called science of evolution. I’m not a creationist or inclined to give a God figure the credit for complex life, I simply challenge the science behind evolution, specifically the problem of “irreducible complexity”. . I think evolution science does a poor job attempting an explanation for the evolutional processes behind organ development. The classic example is the human eye . . which works in conjunction with the brain. Science can not adequately describe how such a biological system could have evolved. The notion of precursors comes to mind . . i.e. what were the precursor organs to a functional eye / brain system? The eye only works when ALL of it’s constituent parts are present and function along with the brain. Such complexity is not accounted for by natural selection. . . .
Anyway, that would have been my starting point for a discussion with you. You stated if I had a week to challenge you on such a topic, I wouldn’t convince you. I respect / agree with most of your views on your program . . but that statement I found disappointing and wanting. I’m ok with science explaining life . . but evolution as a science I find faulty . . ! I challenge you to take up the mantle / mantel, however you spell that . .
Regards,
Jeff