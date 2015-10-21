MENU

Joe Biden Wrong to Swipe at Hillary Clinton for Slamming the GOP

On The Wayne Besen Show:

Joe Biden drops out of the presidential sweepstakes. He is a tremendous Vice President. However, he was wrong to take a swipe at Hillary Clinton for calling the Republicans an enemy. She is right — the modern Republican Party is out of control and a radical offshoot packed with intransigent extremists. There is no bargaining or reasoning with them. There is no scenario where being “nice enough” will persuade them to come to the table. On this segment, Wayne Besen discusses the ramifications of Biden dropping out the race.

 

 

