Protesters went way too far at Middlebury College in Vermont when they shut down the speech of Charles Murray. Yes, Murray is a jerk, but the First Amendment protects idiots too.

However, when did conservatism become exclusively about being contrarian and pissing off liberals? Why must they go out of their way to invite America’s biggest assholes with weak academic credentials, like Charles Murray or Milo, to campuses? It’s an indictment of the conservative character that they roll out the red carpet for reprobates.