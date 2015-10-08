One Response to MSNBC’s Morning Joe Slammed for Anti-Clinton Bias

The Wayne Besen show slammed MSNBC’s Morning Joe for its rabid anti Hillary Clinton bias. Besen also applauded Sen. Claire McCaskill for standing up to hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
MSNBC should consider this a wake-up call: Progressive America is on to you. Stop your unfair treatment of Clinton on your flagship morning show.
Progressives don’t like Clinton. In fact 72% of progressives don’t like Clinton. Progressives are opposed to Neoliberal politicians who rely on plantation capitalism as an economic model. That’s exactly what Clinton perpetuates with her economic agenda.