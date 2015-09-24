MENU

The Wayne Besen Show Discusses the Importance of Unions

Pizza and politics — what a perfect afternoon we had!

At Paisans Pizzeria in Berwyn, The Wayne Besen Show on WCPT 820 AM Chicago discussed labor issues and how to revive the middle class and the American Dream.

Dolly Caravette McCarthy joined the show today for news, traffic, and weather.

Our special guests: Robert Reiter, Secretary/Treasurer at the Chicago Federation of Labor (CFL); Sam Cicinelli, Directing Business Representative/Organizer at Automobile Mechanics Local 701; Bill Lepinske, Business Representative/Organizer at Automobile Mechanics Local 701; Tim Ball, Director of Social Services, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73; Jeff Eppenstein, Business Agent, United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers Local 11; and Tom Ryan, President, Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2.

