MENU

by • February 1, 2017 • UncategorizedComments (0)16

The Wayne Besen Show: Donald Trump is Attacking Chicago Again

Donald Trump is attacking Chicago once again. It’s time he puts up or shuts up. Will he send in the troops?

Will Chicago be under martial law as Steve Bannon takes charge?

Related Posts

Previous post:
 Next Post:
about the author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Galleries

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc et turpis nec nunc ornare consequat. Nunc posuere mollis nulla, vel vestibulum nisi feugiat in. Mauris vitae velit orci. Suspendisse at tellus sed magna pellentesque suscipit. Curabitur tempor neque tortor, sed egestas lorem tempor nec. Donec vulputate pharetra dui, eu eleifend velit imperdiet faucibus.