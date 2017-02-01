Donald Trump is attacking Chicago once again. It’s time he puts up or shuts up. Will he send in the troops?
Will Chicago be under martial law as Steve Bannon takes charge?
by Wayne Besen • February 1, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (0) • 16
Donald Trump is attacking Chicago once again. It’s time he puts up or shuts up. Will he send in the troops?
Will Chicago be under martial law as Steve Bannon takes charge?
February 1, 2017 • 15
February 1, 2017 • 13
February 1, 2017 • 16
February 1, 2017 • 16
January 25, 2017 • 59
January 25, 2017 • 64
March 30, 2016 • 1992
June 19, 2015 • 6766
September 30, 2014 • 6951
November 11, 2014 • 5593
October 1, 2015 • 2798
February 23, 2015 • 3939
September 24, 2015 • 1816
November 16, 2014 • 2483
February 9, 2016 • 1242
February 23, 2015 • 3939
October 21, 2015 • 1098
July 22, 2014 • 2548
February 1, 2017 • Video • 15
February 1, 2017 • Video • 13
February 1, 2017 • Video • 16
February 1, 2017 • Uncategorized • 16
Sylvia says: Our choice was so clear Hillary or Hell It has to be a horrible mistake, how can so many people b...
Ray says: URGENT!!!! You got to watch movie " You,ve Been Trumped Too (2016) #FULL MOVIE on YOU TUBE. It's ab...
Stephanie Sarich says: I'm disgusted with the media for pre-coronating Hillary and trying to manipulate the race. Trump is...
dianrib says: To Hillary NO TPP NO FRACKING Bring back Glass Steagal !!...
© 2017 Wayne Besen™