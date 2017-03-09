Wayne interviews Christian Picciolini, the co-founder of, Life After Hate, and the author of, Romantic Violence: Memoirs Of An American Skinhead, which details his time as a leader in the American white power movement.
by Wayne Besen • March 9, 2017
Wayne Besen says: Yes -- I am an old raver from back in Miami and NYC...
Greg says: Attempting to be Republican lite has been ruinous for the Democrats. The Wall St. Democrats are the ...
Him Walters says: Wayne I agree with everything you are saying. Please, WHAT CAN WE ACTUALLY DO ?? We are living t...
ShyJuan Clemons says: Hey Wayne, are you and old school raver? You have THE BEST bumper music I've ever heard. Could you l...
