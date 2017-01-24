The Wayne Besen Show: January 24, 2017

Sign up Now for E-List

Sylvia says: Our choice was so clear Hillary or Hell It has to be a horrible mistake, how can so many people b...

Ray says: URGENT!!!! You got to watch movie " You,ve Been Trumped Too (2016) #FULL MOVIE on YOU TUBE. It's ab...

Stephanie Sarich says: I'm disgusted with the media for pre-coronating Hillary and trying to manipulate the race. Trump is...