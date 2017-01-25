On The Wayne Besen Show, Wayne discusses how the Republicans stole the Supreme Court. He says that Merrick Garland is the ONLY person the Democrats should support. They should filibuster any other pick. This IS Obsma’s pick. Not Trumps. No coup of the US Supreme Court!
The Wayne Besen Show: Merrick Garland is the only Supreme Court pick the Democrats should support
