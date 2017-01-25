MENU

by • January 25, 2017 • UncategorizedComments (0)31

The Wayne Besen Show takes on Trump’s threat to send in the Feds to Chicago

Trump, we will meet you. We will greet you. We will resist. Don’t underestimate the will of Chicagoans. We stand together against those who would violate the U.S. Constitution and our civil liberties.

How can Donald Trump stop the gangs in Chicago, when he doesn’t have the courage to stand up to the NRA in Washington?

Thanks to the NRA, most of the murders come from guns obtained from outside our city. If Trump wants to lower our murder rate in Chicago, he can begin by ordering Mike Pence to bring the feds into Indiana, to stop their guns from flooding our city.

Related Posts

Previous post:
 Next Post:
about the author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Galleries

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc et turpis nec nunc ornare consequat. Nunc posuere mollis nulla, vel vestibulum nisi feugiat in. Mauris vitae velit orci. Suspendisse at tellus sed magna pellentesque suscipit. Curabitur tempor neque tortor, sed egestas lorem tempor nec. Donec vulputate pharetra dui, eu eleifend velit imperdiet faucibus.