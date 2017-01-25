Trump, we will meet you. We will greet you. We will resist. Don’t underestimate the will of Chicagoans. We stand together against those who would violate the U.S. Constitution and our civil liberties.

How can Donald Trump stop the gangs in Chicago, when he doesn’t have the courage to stand up to the NRA in Washington?

Thanks to the NRA, most of the murders come from guns obtained from outside our city. If Trump wants to lower our murder rate in Chicago, he can begin by ordering Mike Pence to bring the feds into Indiana, to stop their guns from flooding our city.