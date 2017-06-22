MENU

by • June 22, 2017 • UncategorizedComments (0)96

TV Ad: Rauner’s Rut

 

Ad Text:

In a land of storied leaders, in the shadow of monuments Bruce Rauner has brought monumental dysfunction.

Pettiness and partisanship, finger pointing and failure. Springfield is sullied, our state’s reputation stained.

Bruce Rauner, empty promises dressed in an empty suit.

No Budget Bruce has caused great uncertainty, decreased confidence, and undermined business, technology, and education. Rauner has declared war on working people. He has deliberately harmed the most vulnerable people in Illinois.

We can’t afford four more years of the governor’s bickering and backbiting – we need reasonable leaders who get results. It’s time to get out of Rauner’s Rut – and move Illinois forward, into the future.

Related Posts

Previous post:
 Next Post:
about the author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Galleries

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

About Us

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc et turpis nec nunc ornare consequat. Nunc posuere mollis nulla, vel vestibulum nisi feugiat in. Mauris vitae velit orci. Suspendisse at tellus sed magna pellentesque suscipit. Curabitur tempor neque tortor, sed egestas lorem tempor nec. Donec vulputate pharetra dui, eu eleifend velit imperdiet faucibus.