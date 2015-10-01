MENU

by • October 1, 2015 • The Wayne Besen Show

Wayne Besen Interviews Media Matters David Brock On Kevin McCarthy’s Benghazi/Clinton Revelation

On FOX’s The Sean Hannity Show, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy reveals that the entire Benghazi Committee is a political hatchet designed to harm Hillary Clinton’s reputation and undermine her presidential campaign. According to McCarthy, the likely speaker of the House:

“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable.”

Far from caring about the four Americans who died at the U.S. embassy, McCarthy’s gaffe proves that the Benghazi Committee is a partisan charade that should be immediately shut down.

The Wayne Besen Show interviews Media Matters’ David Brock about this issue.

 

 

