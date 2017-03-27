STATEMENT

On Friday, WCPT 820 AM and I parted ways. The “official” reason was that they wanted to go in a more local direction. A few things:

1) I want to thank my amazing listeners and callers. It was a wonderful journey and I am grateful we were able to have important conversations about the key issues affecting our lives. It was a privilege and an honor to get to know you.

2) The show did not end from poor ratings. I more than tripled the ratings of the previous host and equaled or surpassed the conservative competition. I regularly filled 10 phone lines for three straight hours. I accomplished these competitive ratings and full lines in spite of virtually no advertising or public relations support. Fact.

3) So many of you privately contacted me and asked how you can contact WCPT. Since I can’t get back to everyone, you can reach the station manager, Matt Comings, at mcomings@wcpt820.com. Please be polite! Matt is a very nice guy and the decision wasn’t his.

4) Ben Joravsky is replacing me. I’ve interviewed him many times. Ben is a nice person and I wish him the best.

5) I am exploring my next venture. That could be a show around the area or possibly national syndication. Time will tell. I am also still the Executive Director of www.TruthWinsOut.org. Please check out my website and support our work.

6) I will be broadcasting today at 2PM (CT) on Facebook Live to thank my listeners and the city of Chicago for its warm embrace.

Thank you for your love and support these past few years. I’ve had an amazing time with you. I look forward to our next chapter together.

Warm Regards,

Wayne Besen

