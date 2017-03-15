Democratic states should ignore the GOP TrumpCare plan, band together, and compete by starting their own a Blue State plan. “Blue Care.” 103 million Americans live in these states — larger than many nations, including Germany, the U.K., and France that have superior healthcare. With 103 million people, these states would also have the leverage to lower drug prices.

Let’s not be passive. Let’s be proactive!

Wayne puts the Republican House health plan in perspective. 24 million people losing insurance is the equivalent of ALL the residents in the nation’s 16 smallest states and D.C. losing their healthcare.