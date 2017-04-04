MENU

Wayne demands the Democrats Filibuster Neil Gorsuch; Tells FOX’s Bill O’Reilly He’s a Pig for Sexual Harassment Settlements

Wayne tells the Democrats to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. He also addresses the tawdry sexual harassment allegations against FOX’s Bill O’ Reilly. Isn’t FOX supposed to be the family values network?

