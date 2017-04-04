Wayne tells the Democrats to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. He also addresses the tawdry sexual harassment allegations against FOX’s Bill O’ Reilly. Isn’t FOX supposed to be the family values network?
Donald Barnett says: The reasoning for your dismissal didn't really add up before I read this. A new show only on Chicago...
John Gunnerson says: Wayne glad you are Fighting back, Hillary did win Michigan but GOP is good at shaving points and ch...
Darryl Delkins says: Wayne, Sorry to see you go. I'm a moderate Democrat out here in the Western boondocks. I thought yo...
Tatiana says: Bring Wayne back to radio! Chicago needs you!...
