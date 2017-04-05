Wayne discusses the abominable new healthcare scam put forth by Republicans. It denies adequate coverage for people with preexisting conditions. It also allows states to sell crappy shell plans.
What do you think of the Republican’s new plan?
by Wayne Besen • April 5, 2017 • Uncategorized • Comments (0) • 3
Wayne discusses the abominable new healthcare scam put forth by Republicans. It denies adequate coverage for people with preexisting conditions. It also allows states to sell crappy shell plans.
What do you think of the Republican’s new plan?
April 5, 2017 • 3
April 4, 2017 • 19
March 30, 2017 • 142
March 27, 2017 • 170
March 25, 2017 • 104
March 25, 2017 • 57
June 19, 2015 • 8122
March 27, 2017 • 170
March 30, 2016 • 2749
March 30, 2017 • 142
September 30, 2014 • 7548
November 11, 2014 • 6138
October 28, 2015 • 978
February 9, 2016 • 1445
November 23, 2014 • 1693
March 29, 2015 • 2890
July 21, 2015 • 1817
November 7, 2014 • 2045
April 5, 2017 • Uncategorized • 3
April 4, 2017 • Uncategorized • 19
March 30, 2017 • Uncategorized • 142
March 27, 2017 • Uncategorized • 170
Donald Barnett says: The reasoning for your dismissal didn't really add up before I read this. A new show only on Chicago...
John Gunnerson says: Wayne glad you are Fighting back, Hillary did win Michigan but GOP is good at shaving points and ch...
Darryl Delkins says: Wayne, Sorry to see you go. I'm a moderate Democrat out here in the Western boondocks. I thought yo...
Tatiana says: Bring Wayne back to radio! Chicago needs you!...
© 2017 Wayne Besen™