7 Responses to WCPT Announces ‘The Wayne Besen Show’, The Progressive Station’s First Live and Local Weekday Program

In a Critical Election Year, New Show to Cover Key Political and Social Issues

CHICAGO – Chicago’s Progressive Talk radio announced today it is launching “The Wayne Besen Show,” which will focus on local and national political issues. The new daily program is tentatively set to debut on Monday, July 20 and will air 2-5 PM on WCPT AM 820 and WCPT FM 92.5. It replaces Jeff Santos, a nationally syndicated talk show. The Wayne Besen Show can be heard nationally at ChicagosProgressiveTalk.com.

“Wayne will be at the center of the conversation on issues of importance and interest to all Chicagoans,” said Charley Gross, President of Newsweb Radio Company. “Whether discussing vital topics in Springfield, Chicago, or Washington, WCPT aims to be a leader in the critical debates and decisions that impact our lives.” “I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to join our listeners in entertaining and informative discussions over the major issues that define our times,” added host Wayne Besen. “Chicagoans deserve top-notch local programming that addresses their daily needs and concerns and I am honored to be part of this effort.”

For the past year, Besen has been hosting “I’ve Got Issues”, 4-6 pm Saturdays on WCPT. Besen will substitute locally for vacationing Stephanie Miller, WCPT’s high-profile 8AM-11AM host, Monday June 22 through Friday June 26. Over the past year, Besen co-hosted WCPT’s 2014 Election special with Dick Kay. He has filled in locally for The Stephanie Miller Show and nationally The Norman Goldman Show, as well as made numerous appearances on “Out Chicago,” WCPT’s LGBT-themed program.

“Wayne’s long history in national advocacy will speak directly to Chicago’s LGBT community as part of WCPT’s Pride Radio Project. This includes “Out Chicago”, openly-gay morning host Stephanie Miller, and The Hal Sparks Show,” added Gross.